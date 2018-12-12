Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) and members of the diplomatic corps honour Madiba

news

The lives of the senior citizens of Ekuphumleni Old Age Home in Zwide, Port Elizabeth will never be the same. This, after the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), together with Embassies accredited to South Africa decided to donate a number of products in an effort to better the living conditions of the elderly men and women of Ekuphumleni.

The products donated to the retirement home include among other things, heaters, couches, bed linen, and first aid kits. Members of the diplomatic corps also donated money towards procurement of other essential needs for the senior citizens.

The good gesture by DIRCO and members of the diplomatic corps forms part of the centenary celebration of the former president Nelson Mandela. Since January 2018 South Africa, joined by the international community, have been honouring the legacy of Nelson Mandela, the first democratic president of the Republic of South Africa.

Speaking on behalf of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, Deputy Director General and Chief of State Protocol, Ambassador Nonceba Losi said: “On behalf of Minister Sisulu, we extend our sincerest gratitude to all members of the diplomatic corps for their unwavering support throughout the year. As we close 2018, we can proudly look back and say that together with all members of the diplomatic corps, we are indeed agents of change. We are a country that cares for, honours and celebrates its senior citizens.”