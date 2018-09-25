Pulse.ng logo
Death of an American Diplomat in Antananarivo, Madagascar

APO Death of an American Diplomat in Antananarivo, Madagascar

U.S. Department of State play

U.S. Department of State

We are deeply saddened to confirm that a U.S. Foreign Service Officer was found dead in their residence in the overnight hours of Friday, September 21. Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and the U.S. Embassy Antananarivo community. U.S. investigators have opened an investigation into the matter as have the local Malagasy authorities, and a suspect is currently in custody. Out of respect for the family of the deceased as well as the ongoing investigative process, the Department does not have any additional comments at this time.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Department of State.
