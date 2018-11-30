Dance workshop by Japanese dancer in Kigali

news

Mr. Nakagome is visiting Rwanda following Ghana and Zambia to conduct a cross-cultural exchange with children in Africa with a support of the Japan Foundation, the Japanese government institution on international cultural exchange. During the workshop, students showed a Rwandan traditional dance and Mr. Nakagome performed his professional dance, and then teachers and guests joined the students in his dancing exercises. The workshop was full of children’s laugher.

Ambassador Miyashita said in his opening remarks, “I would like to express my appreciation to one of the best friend of Africa, Mr. Nakagome, who provided us with this wonderful opportunity to connect Japanese and Rwandan children by dancing. Dancing is a great communication tool worldwide without using any languages. I hope everyone enjoys the cultural exchange a lot through this workshop.”

Mr. Charles Mafigi Sinamenye, Chief Director of Umuco Mwiza School, thanked Mr. Nakagome and the Embassy for giving this wonderful opportunity. He also said, “Today, I hope your understanding of different culture and people will deepen through dancing in this event."