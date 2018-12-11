Communications Committee invites nominations of persons to fill South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Board Vacancies

news

The Portfolio Committee on Communications has invited institutions and members of the public to nominate persons who will fill eight vacancies of non-executive members to the Board of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

The positions arose from the withdrawal of Ms Nomvuyiso Batyi from the recommended list of 12 and the resignation of seven other members for the reminder of the term of office of the current board as stipulated in section 13(8) of the Broadcasting Act, No 4 of 1999.

The Chairperson of the committee, Prof Hlengiwe Mkhize, said members of the board, when viewed collectively, must be persons who are suited to serve on the board by virtue of, among other things, qualifications; expertise and experience in the field of broadcasting policy and technology, media law, broadcasting regulation, business practice and finance, journalism, marketing, and are South African citizens or permanent residents in the Republic.

Nominations and enquiries may be addressed to the committee Secretary, Mr Thembinkosi Ngoma, 3rd Floor, 90 Plein Street, Cape Town 8000 or emailed to tngoma@parliament.gov.za or faxed to 086 522 5740. Telephone enquiries can be made to 021 403 3733.

Closing date for nominations is Friday, 21 December 2018 and candidates who applied previously need not re-apply as their nominations will be considered.