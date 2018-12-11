Communications and Public Enterprises Committee invites written submissions on Repeal of the Overvaal Resorts Limited Bill

news

The Select Committee on Communications and Public Enterprises has requested individuals and interest groups to make written submissions on the Repeal of the Overvaal Resorts Limited Bill [B36-2017] by no later than 11 January 2019.

The Bill seeks to repeal the Overvaal Resorts Limited Act 127 of 1993, and to retain section 3(2) of the Act. The retention of section 3(2) is to ensure that the state does not lose its rights to servitude in those resorts mentioned as a result of the repeal.

The Overvaal Resorts Limited Act was enacted to establish Overvaal Resorts Limited as a public company in order to hold and manage public resorts on behalf of government. The name of the company, Overvaal Resorts Limited, was later changed to Aventura Limited.

All written submissions should be addressed to the Chairperson of the committee, Ms Ellen Prins, and marked for the attention of committee Secretary, Ms Phumelele Lolly Sibisi, PO Box 15, Parliament of South Africa, Cape Town 8000 or emailed to .