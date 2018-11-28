Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Committee applauds Banyana on qualifying for African Cup of Nations (Afcon) Final and 2019 Fédération Internationale de Football Association (Fifa) Women’s World Cup

APO Committee applauds Banyana on qualifying for African Cup of Nations (Afcon) Final and 2019 Fédération Internationale de Football Association (Fifa) Women’s World Cup

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament play

Republic of South Africa: The Parliament

Download logo

The Portfolio Committee on Sport and Recreation congratulates the South African national women’s soccer team, Banyana Banyana, on its astonishing win during the 2018 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) semi-finals held in Ghana last night.

The team’s 2-0 win over Mali would not only see it through to the Afcon finals against Nigeria on Saturday, 1 December 2018, but also qualifies the team for the 2019 Fédération Internationale de Football Association (Fifa) Women’s World Cup in France.

The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Beauty Dlulane, said the team’s extraordinary performance and determination is exemplary to women all over the country, especially young girls who aspire to greatness in a male-dominated sports industry.

The committee is confident the team will do well in the Afcon final and wishes them well.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 APO Energy Committee adopts Draft Integrated Resource Plan 2018bullet
2 APO Speech Delivered by H.E President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo at the...bullet
3 APO UN Women Egypt Commemorates the Launch of 16 Days of Activism to...bullet

APO

Africa Forum 2018
APO Government and private sector to get together at the Africa 2018 Forum in Sharm El Sheikh to foster greater regional integration through investments and cross border collaboration
SimbaPay
APO Family Bank partners with SimbaPay to launch instant transfers to China’s WeChat
African Development Bank Group (AfDB)
APO Cameroon: African Development Bank approves €17.96 million Ring-Road project to improve socio-economic growth in the North-West province
Regional Liquidity Support Facility (RLSF)
APO In 2018, Benin, Burundi, Malawi, Uganda and Zambia made significant progress in de-risking renewable energy projects in their countries
X
Advertisement