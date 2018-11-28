Committee applauds Banyana on qualifying for African Cup of Nations (Afcon) Final and 2019 Fédération Internationale de Football Association (Fifa) Women’s World Cup

news

The Portfolio Committee on Sport and Recreation congratulates the South African national women’s soccer team, Banyana Banyana, on its astonishing win during the 2018 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) semi-finals held in Ghana last night.

The team’s 2-0 win over Mali would not only see it through to the Afcon finals against Nigeria on Saturday, 1 December 2018, but also qualifies the team for the 2019 Fédération Internationale de Football Association (Fifa) Women’s World Cup in France.

The Chairperson of the committee, Ms Beauty Dlulane, said the team’s extraordinary performance and determination is exemplary to women all over the country, especially young girls who aspire to greatness in a male-dominated sports industry.

The committee is confident the team will do well in the Afcon final and wishes them well.