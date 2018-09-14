Children’s rights: United Nations Committee to review Benin, El Salvador, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Mauritania, Niger, and Saudi Arabia and to hold a Day of General Discussion

news

The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child will meet in Geneva from 17 September to 5 October to review children’s rights in the following countries: Benin, El Salvador, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Mauritania, Niger, and Saudi Arabia. It will also host a special all-day event, known as Day of General Discussion, on children human rights defenders, with the participation of children.

The Committee, which is composed of 18 independent experts, monitors how the 196 States that have ratified the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and/or its two Optional Protocols are complying with their obligations.

The sessions will be held on the following schedule in the ground floor conference room of Palais Wilson in Geneva:

Monday, 17 September 15:00-18:00 Mauritania Tuesday, 18 September 10:00-13:00 Mauritania 15:00-18:00 El Salvador Wednesday, 19 September 10:00-13:00 El Salvador Thursday, 20 September 15:00-18:00 Lao PDR Friday, 21 September 10:00-13:00 Lao PDR

Monday, 24 September 15:00-18:00 Niger Tuesday, 25 September 10:00-13:00 Niger 15:00-18:00 Niger (OPSC) Wednesday, 26 September 10:00-13:00 Benin (OPSC) 15:00-18:00 Benin (OPAC)

Monday, 1 October 10:00-13:00 Saudi Arabia (OPSC) 15:00-18:00 Saudi Arabia (OPAC)

On Friday 28 September, the Committee will hold its 2018 Day of General Discussion, a special all-day public event, on the theme of “Protecting and empowering children as human rights defenders”, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. in Room XVII at Palais des Nations.

A Child Advisory Team supported the Committee in organizing the event, and all the discussions will be moderated by a child advisor and an adult member of the Committee. Around 300 participants are expected to attend, including numerous children human rights defenders from all regions of the world.