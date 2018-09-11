Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

Bridging Ages International Conference to be held at Freedom Park, Pretoria from tomorrow 11-14 September 2018

APO Bridging Ages International Conference to be held at Freedom Park, Pretoria from tomorrow 11-14 September 2018

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information play

Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information

Download logo

Freedom Park, an Agency of the Department of Arts and Culture, the National Department of Arts and Culture (DAC), Bridging Ages South Africa (BASA), Bridging Ages International (BAI), will host the Bridging Ages International Conference from tomorrow 11-14 September 2018.

The Bridging Ages Time Travel Method is an educational method that uses local heritage in a learning process to create reflection on contemporary issues and provides tools for community building, social cohesion and nation-building. The theme for the conference is: “Creating a Legacy through Heritage Education and Time Travels”

Members of the Media are invited as follows:

Date: 11-14 September 2018

Time: 9h00 -16h00

Venue: Freedom Park, Pretoria

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 APO South Africa: President and Deputy President Scheduled to Answer...bullet
2 APO President Ramaphosa to brief National Council of Provinces (NCOP)...bullet
3 APO Blockbank Announces Key Banking Partner during ICObullet

APO

Government of Dubai
APO DP World: We will continue to pursue all legal means to defend our rights as shareholder and concessionaire in Doraleh Container Terminal
Business Gazette
APO Transport Pension Fund hit with Corruption allegations
The Department of Trade and Industry, South Africa
APO the dti to Assist Grassroots Innovators to Showcase at The South Africa Innovation Summit
United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG Africa)
APO Challenge African Youth: Showcase solutions for the Africa We Want at the 2018 Africities Youth Forum