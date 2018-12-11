Pulse.ng logo
Bafoussam Hosts the First English Access Microscholarship Program Graduation

U.S. Embassy in Cameroon play

U.S. Embassy in Cameroon

Forty Access students, along with their families, teachers, and local authorities, celebrated their graduation from the English Access Microscholarship Program. This is a two-year U.S. Embassy-sponsored program that helps young Cameroonians to improve their English language skills. Embassy Cultural Affairs Officer Will Romine congratulated students on their effort and commitment to learn a second language to create future professional opportunities.

For more information about the Access Program, visit the following website: https://exchanges.state.gov/non-us/program/english-access-microscholarship-program

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy in Cameroon.

