Arts and Culture leads 2018 Reconciliation Month Commemorations in Mthatha, Eastern Cape

As December marks Reconciliation Month in South Africa, all citizens of South Africa are encouraged to use the month to reach out to one another as the country continues to build a united and prosperous nation.

This years’ Reconciliation Day commemoration will take place on Sunday, 16 December 2018 in Mthatha, Eastern Cape Province under the theme, "The Year of Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu, Liberators for Reconciliation".

On this day, South Africans across the country are encouraged to reach out to each other, and to build unity amongst fellow compatriots, as well as with the region, continent and the international community.

The 2018 Reconciliation Month is aligned to the centenary celebrations of the struggle stalwarts, Tata Nelson Mandela and Mama Albertina Sisulu. These two liberators were at the heart of driving our national unity and reconciliation.

“While the nation-building project has made many advances during the 24 years of our freedom, there continues to be socio-historical challenges that threaten to stymie the reconciliation agenda and most obvious among them is the persistent legacy of racism. South Africa’s past history of divisions along the contours of race, class, religion, culture, language and other social constructions, the quest to bring about a more equitable society, as envisioned in the NDP Vision 2030, also remains a key challenge,” said Minister Mthethwa.

In response to this reality, the Department of Arts and Culture and other government departments and entities will host various activities amongst others to; highlight the role played by Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu in the national pursuit for freedom and democracy; and promote non-racialism, non-sexism and human solidarity as well as to encourage healing of individuals and communities.

Below are some of the build-up activities taking place nationwide leading to the National Day of Reconciliation on Sunday, 16 December 2018 in Mthatha:

Reconciliation month dialogues with targeted groups at Mafikeng, North West on Thursday, 06 December 2018

Reconciliation dialogues with targeted groups at Lenasia, Gauteng Province on Tuesday, 11 December 2018

Reconciliation dialogues with targeted groups eNgcobo, Eastern Cape on Thursday, 13 December 2018

“We urge everyone to mark Reconciliation Month as an opportunity to strengthen human solidarity and tolerance, and to build national identity and social cohesion in our country”, states Minister Nathi Mthethwa.