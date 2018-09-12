African Legal Support Facility (ALSF) wins Best Legal Department of the Year prize at the African Legal Awards

news

The African Legal Support Facility (ALSF) was recognized as Best Legal Department of the Year (Large Teams) at the 2018 Annual African Legal Awards held in Johannesburg, South Africa on 8 August. The ALSF also received special mention for its efforts in assisting African governments in negotiating investment related transactions essential for their social and economic development.

Other key awards presented during the ceremony included International Law Firm of the Year, African Law Firm of the Year (Large and Small Practice) and General Counsel of the Year. The practice area awards cover: Mergers and Acquisitions; banking, finance and restructuring; competition and regulation; employment; Intellectual Property; litigation and dispute resolution; environmental, energy and natural resources; transportation and infrastructure; and property and construction.

The African Legal Awards recognize exceptional achievement from within Africa’s legal community. These awards also provide insights into some of the key business deals and legal developments on the African continent.

Established in 2008 by the African Development Bank Group, the ALSF has assisted over 40 African governments on 170 operations related to infrastructure PPPs (transport, water and power), extractives (oil, gas and mining), sovereign debt and agriculture. The ALSF continues to make every effort to deliver on its mandate. Earlier this year, the Facility received another award from the African Energy Forum for its impact in Africa.

About the African Development Bank Group:

The African Development Bank Group (www.AFDB.org) is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank, the African Development Fund and the Nigeria Trust Fund. On the ground in 44 African countries with an external office in Japan, the Bank contributes to the economic development and social progress of its 54 regional member states.

About African Legal Support Facility:

The African Legal Support Facility is an international organization hosted by the African Development Bank Group. The Facility is dedicated to providing legal advice and technical assistance to African countries in their negotiation of complex commercial transactions, creditor litigation and other related sovereign transactions. The ALSF also develops and proposes innovative tools for capacity building and knowledge management.