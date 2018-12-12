Africa: The Republic of Kenya's National Day

news

By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I offer my congratulations on the occasion of Kenya’s 55th Jamhuri Day.

The United States and Kenya maintain strong government and people-to-people ties, and I am proud of this enduring relationship that continues to deepen and flourish. Through our new Strategic Partnership, the United States will advance our economic, security, and governance goals in Kenya and the Indian Ocean region more broadly.

I would like to convey our warmest regards to all the people of Kenya and wishes for a peaceful and prosperous year to come.