Addis Ababa: Stars - Student Achievers Summer Camp 2018

APO Addis Ababa: Stars - Student Achievers Summer Camp 2018

U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia play

U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

The Student Achievers Summer (STARS) Program is organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and the Public Affairs Section of the U.S. Embassy. The objective of the program is to recognize the academic success of 12th grade public school students from nine regional states and two administrative cities.

This summer program is the first of its kind to bring together high achievers from all over Ethiopia, including the pastoralist community, students with disability, and underserved communities.

The United States Embassy in Addis Ababa invites you to attend the opening event.

Date: Tuesday, September 18 at 2:00 p.m.

Venue: Main Auditorium, Civil Service University (CSU), Addis Ababa

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
