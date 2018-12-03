A picture of APO Group new CEO, Lionel Reina, displayed on the NASDAQ Tower in New York's Time Square

news

APO Group (www.apo-opa.com), the leading media relations consultancy and press release distribution service in Africa and the Middle East, today announced the appointment of Lionel Reina as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The appointment was acknowledged with a photo of Lionel Reina displayed on the NASDAQ Tower in New York's Time Square. The NASDAQ Tower is considered the most visible LED video display in Times Square and is one of the most valuable advertising spaces in the world. APO Group has been in a strategic partnership with NASDAQ OMX's GlobeNewswire since 2014.

