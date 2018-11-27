16 Days Activism Against Gender Based Violence

news

The U.S. Embassy is organizing a series of programs to highlight Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the world of work and ways in which GBV limits women’s economic empowerment. The media is invited to attend and cover one of such events at Mobile Web Ghana, where a seminar on the theme; ‘Understanding the Rights of Women and Girls’ will take place.

News media planning to cover the event are asked to RSVP to Joyce Okyere Asiedu (asiedujo@state.gov or 024-304-5332).

What: Understanding the Rights of Women & Girls: Gender-Based Violence



When: Tuesday, December 4, from 10:00am – 12:30pm



Where: Mobile Web Ghana (North Legon, Near Antis Ltd, Dar es Salaam Street, Agbogba, North Legon, Accra)



Why: 16-Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence



Speakers:

Christopher J. Lamora, Charge d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy, Ghana

Background on 16-Days Campaign:

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, a global campaign spanning from 25 November through 10 December, is mobilizing millions worldwide under the theme “#SafeAtWork: End Gender-based Violence in the World of Work.” These efforts reaffirm the enduring U.S. commitment to preventing and responding to gender-based violence (GBV) globally. This U.S. Mission’s around the world are highlighting GBV in the world of work and ways in which GBV limits women’s economic empowerment.