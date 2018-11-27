Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Feat > APO >

16 Days Activism Against Gender Based Violence

APO 16 Days Activism Against Gender Based Violence

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Embassy of the United States - Accra - Ghana play

Embassy of the United States - Accra - Ghana

Download logo

The U.S. Embassy is organizing a series of programs to highlight Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the world of work and ways in which GBV limits women’s economic empowerment. The media is invited to attend and cover one of such events at Mobile Web Ghana, where a seminar on the theme; ‘Understanding the Rights of Women and Girls’ will take place.

News media planning to cover the event are asked to RSVP to Joyce Okyere Asiedu (asiedujo@state.gov or 024-304-5332).

What: Understanding the Rights of Women & Girls: Gender-Based Violence

When: Tuesday, December 4, from 10:00am – 12:30pm

Where: Mobile Web Ghana (North Legon, Near Antis Ltd, Dar es Salaam Street, Agbogba, North Legon, Accra)

Why: 16-Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence

Speakers:

Christopher J. Lamora, Charge d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy, Ghana

Background on 16-Days Campaign:

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, a global campaign spanning from 25 November through 10 December, is mobilizing millions worldwide under the theme “#SafeAtWork: End Gender-based Violence in the World of Work.” These efforts reaffirm the enduring U.S. commitment to preventing and responding to gender-based violence (GBV) globally. This U.S. Mission’s around the world are highlighting GBV in the world of work and ways in which GBV limits women’s economic empowerment.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the United States - Accra - Ghana.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 APO Gulf Capital and AfricInvest invest US$ 51 million into iSON...bullet
2 APO UN Women Egypt Commemorates the Launch of 16 Days of Activism to...bullet
3 APO Speech Delivered by H.E President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo at...bullet

APO

U.S. Department of State
APO Secretary Pompeo Announces Latest Lifesaving the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) Results
World Council of Churches (WCC)
APO World Council of Churches condemns killing of Catholic priests in South Sudan, Cameroon
Merck Foundation
APO Merck Foundation Discussed with the President of Central African Republic their commitment to develop healthcare capacity in the country
Republic of South Africa: The Parliament
APO Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) to Meet with Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for Progress Update
X
Advertisement