10 Countries are Expected to Attend Abidjan for The Electronic and Video Game Festival of Abidjan (FEJA), The Biggest eSport and Video Game Event Powered by Paradise Game

From November 23-25th Abidjan will host the second year the Electronic and Video Game Festival of Abidjan (FEJA) (www.FEJA.ci ) . This event is organized by Paradise Game ( www.ParadiseGame.net) , major player of the video game industry in West Africa, in sponsorship with Orange Côte d’Ivoire (www.Orange.ci ) , and in partnership with the RTI (Radiodiffusion Télévision Ivoirienne), the Palais de la Culture of Abidjan, Yolo Media Factory, AOS Africa, the Goethe-Institut and many more.

Le FEJA Orange 2018, the reference for electronic sports and video game lovers

The FEJA Orange 2018 will feature even more eSports tournaments, with professional players from 10 countries across Africa. More than 20 000 Euros will be given in Cash prizes.

The pan african qualifiers for FEJA Orange 2018 will take place between September 22nd and November 22nd 2018 in Côte d’Ivoire as well as in the following countries: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Ghana, Guinea Conakry, Mali, Nigeria, Senegal, Togo. Registrations start September 12th on www.FEJA.ci , until September 22nd 2018.

During the three-day festival, visitors will be able to assist the finals of the eSport tournaments to include FIFA, PES, Fortnite, Street Fighters, Tekken, Naruto, Dragon Ball Z, Clash of Clans and Candy Crush video games.

Job creation at the heart of FEJA Orange 2018

FEJA Orange 2018 ambitions to promote video game industry fields and offers new perspectives to the African youth.

The theme of the FEJA Orange 2018 is “Job Creation through the video game industry”. The event will put into light the different employment fields: Game designers, Developers, Programmers, Pro-gamer, etc. In addition, the participants will learn about topics as diverse as creating a game, monetizing a game or a mobile application, etc. Guests will also share their experience with the attendees through workshops and conferences.



Sidick Bakayoko, Founder and CEO of Paradise Game, producer of the event, stated: ‘The video game industry is the leading cultural industry in the world and generates nearly $ 100 billion. Africa, despite all its creativity, represents only 1% of this industry. It is therefore crucial to promote careers in the video game industry for women and men, in order to create employment opportunities on the continent.”

The FEJA Orange 2018, an event for the whole family

The FEJA is also a familial festival per se. Expos and fun activities will entertain the public, especially thanks to different zones dedicated to kids, casual gamers, and even retro-gamers. Guests stars (renown esport players, youtubers, artists) will be part of the program. With more than 5 000m² dedicated to Gaming and technological innovation, the Palais de la Culture of Abidjan will truly turn into a gaming paradise.

Media contact : info@feja.ci ; +225 07 90 80 80 /+ 225 88 90 91 91

About Paradise Game

Paradise Game (www.ParadiseGame.net) is a company based in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, whose ambition is to transform the African video game industry. Paradise Game’s vision is to create the biggest gamers community in Africa and to offer that community premier events, high-end gaming and e-Learning centers, as well as multimedia content (entertainment, e-learning, etc).

Paradise Game initiated the first major video game and eSport festival in Africa, the FEJA (Festival de L’Électronique et du Jeu vidéo d’Abidjan - (FEJA.ci), but also an African TV show named Paradise Game Show dedicated to the industry players. Paradise Game now promotes “made-in-Africa” indie game developers on the local market as well as on the international scene.

Website - www.ParadiseGame.net,

Social Networks - Youtube: www.youtube.com/c/ParadiseGame |Facebook: www.facebook.com/ParadiseGame.net| Instagram: ParadiseGame_ |Twitter: @ParadiseGame_

About Orange Côte d’Ivoire

Orange Côte d’Ivoire (www.Orange.ci), leading mobile telecom operator in Côte d’Ivoire with more than 11 000 000 clients, is a company that makes it a point to provide quality service to its clients. Orange offers landline and mobile services as well as internet to both the general public and the companies.

Orange Côte d’Ivoire revolutionized the mobile banking industry in Côte d’Ivoire by launching its Mobile Money in 2008 to simplify its customers lives by allowing them to make several financial transactions such as money transfer, invoice payment, cash collection using a mobile phone.

Website: www.Orange.ci / www.Business.Orange.ci

Social Network: Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/orangecotedivoire / Twitter : https://twitter.com/CI_Orange