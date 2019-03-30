Fayemi while speaking at a national retreat of the Afenifere Renewal Group which he hosted in Ado Ekiti on Saturday, March 30, 2019, said that the current tactics being used in agitating for restructuring was defective.

Fayemi said the Yoruba race needs to be more tactical if it is indeed desirous of actualizing its desired restructuring.

The governor asked the proponents of restructuring in the region to liaise with other zones on how to actualize the plan.

“There are those who entertained fear on this issue of restructuring and whether this is legitimate or not, we must reach out to them because we are not an island onto ourselves.

“We don’t need to be shouting on the rooftops before we get it, but if we want to do it alone, the agitation will fall,’’ he said.

Fayemi also expressed his dissatisfaction over voter apathy in the South West region in the last election. He said a total of 16.2 million were initially registered in the region voters turn out was not impressive.

He said: “In the last presidential poll, Ekiti registered 909,000 voters, only 381,000 voted.

“In Osun 1.67million registered, only 737,000 voted; Ondo, 1.8million registered, 586,00 voted; Oyo, 2.7million registered, 891,000 voted; 2.36million registered in Ogun, 605,000 voted and Lagos with 6.3million, only 1.56million voted.

“This might be caused by a deficit of trust or fraudulent multiple registrations, but whatever the case was, as long as we remain a constituent part of this country, ARG should reflect on this and act appropriately

“If it was as a result of deficit of voter education, then the ARG and governments need a lot to do.

The Afenifere is a socio-cultural organization for the Yoruba people.