Following the statement by the Department of State Service (DSS) that its officers did not invade the courtroom to arrest Omoyele Sowore, Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has refuted the claim.

Falana said the leader of the DSS team, who invaded the court has tendered an apology to Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu for their alleged misconduct.

Falana said when the judge summoned the DSS operatives after the incident, they were unable to defend their conduct, hence their subsequent apology to the judge.

Reacting to DSS’ statement issued on Saturday, December 7, 2019, Falana said the claims in the statement as “self-contradictory press release” and “an unsuccessful attempt” to absolve itself of responsibility “for the armed invasion of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

DSS officers reportedly invaded courtroom to arrest Omoyele Sowore again less than 12 hours of his release. (Saharareporters)

The lawyer said, “By the advantage of information technology, the whole world has placed responsibility for the gangsteric desecration of the court on the DSS.

“The DSS cannot extricate itself from the abominable acts of December 6, 2019.

“When I informed the court that fresh charges were being filed against our clients and that they could be rearrested, the prosecution denied any such plan.

“As soon as the case was adjourned, the DSS pounced on Sowore and caused a disruption of the proceedings of the court.

“Having taken over the court room, Justice Ojukwu hurriedly rose and asked the registrar to adjourn all other cases.

“After the learned trial judge had risen for the day, she summoned the heads of the prosecution and defence teams to her chambers.

“When the lead prosecutor, Dr. Liman Hassan (SAN), denied knowledge of the invasion of her court, she directed him to invite the head of the DSS team in the court.

“When challenged to justify the invasion of the court, the officer could not.

“He apologised to Justice Ojukwu on behalf of the DSS.

“The judge then directed the officer to withdraw the DSS operatives from the court room.

“The directive was complied with, as the operatives withdrew from the court room but rushed out to join their colleagues who had taken over the entire court house.”

Falana therefore called for the immediate release of Sowore and other political detainees.