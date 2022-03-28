Watch Will Smith hit Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars [Video]

Rock was on stage to present the Oscar for documentary feature and decided to make a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith being in “G.I. Jane”.

The joke brought about laughter because of Jada's shaved head. After the joke was made, Smith approached the stage to hit Rock on the face.

Smith after hitting Rock on his face yelled from his sit, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

Popular musician Diddy reacted to what happened by saying, “Will and Chris, we’re going to solve this like family. Right now we’re moving on with love. Everybody make some noise.”

Despite the altercation, Smith would win his first Oscar award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for the movie King Richard.

Smith then apologized to his fellow nominees and to the Academy, he said, "I'm not crying for winning an award, its about being able to shine a light."