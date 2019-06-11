Four days – that’s all the time that’s left for you to enter for the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy class of 2019! If your passion is in film and television and you believe you have what it takes to be the future of Africa’s creative industry, don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity!

Simply log in to https://cte.multichoicetalentfactory.com/ today and register for the MTF Academy entry (separate login details from the portal) and complete the entry process that will take you one step closer to achieving your aspirations in film and television!

Launched in May 2018 as part of MultiChoice’s ground-breaking Corporate Shared Value (CSV) initiative, the program offers a 1-year full scholarship to aspiring film makers within the ages of 18 – 26 years who possess either some industry experience or a relevant post-school qualification in filmmaking. Successful students will go on to hone their skills in television and film production under the guidance and mentorship of industry expert, Mr Femi Odugbemi who is the Academy Director of the West Africa Academy located in Lagos.

So, what are you waiting for? Go on and apply now! Who knows, you could be part of the class of 2019 who get to experience and learn from multiple industry experts and grow your skills. These are the same opportunities enjoyed by the Class of 2018 who worked behind-the-scenes on some of the most popular TV shows in the country including Africa Magic’s hit series Tinsel, Battleground and Flatmates among other productions.

Furthermore, as a student, you will get the opportunity to work directly with some of the most dynamic professionals in the industry, be a part of the MTF Masterclasses, which are industry specific classes targeted at upskilling the industry as well as reap the fruits of the additional ground-breaking partnership between the MTF Academy and the world-renowned New York Film Academy College of Visual & Performing Arts (NYFA), which was announced in April!

Once again, what are you waiting for? Visit https://cte.multichoicetalentfactory.com/ and apply today!

