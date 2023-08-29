ADVERTISEMENT
Join celebration of creativity, podcasting at The Podcast Assembly by NaijaPodHub

The Podcast Assembly by NaijaPodHub
This highly anticipated event is set to take place on Saturday, September 30, 2023, from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm at CCX Kofo Abayomi in Lagos.

The Podcast Assembly provides a platform for existing podcasters, aspiring podcasters, and industry professionals to network, share knowledge, and collaborate.

What awaits you at The Podcast Assembly?

Immerse yourself in the magic of storytelling as we unveil the winners of the third edition of The Power Of Storytelling competition, presented by our sister brand, 808 Xtra Sound. This unique initiative by NaijaPodHub showcases exceptional podcast ideas. The winner of this competition will be awarded ₦‎100,000, and you can follow the journey with #StoryOfALegend and #POST3.

Engage in an interactive Q&A session with experienced podcasters who have successfully navigated the challenges of the industry. This is a valuable opportunity for attendees to ask questions, discuss common hurdles, and find innovative solutions.

Brace yourself for an exhilarating debate exercise where podcasters will go head-to-head, presenting compelling arguments both in favor of and against motions that significantly impact the podcast industry. This engaging and educational experience is sure to captivate all participants. The winning podcaster will be rewarded with ‎‎100,000.

The Podcast Assembly by NaijaPodHub
The celebration doesn't stop there. We've curated an array of exciting activities to make this event truly unforgettable. Enjoy music, games, body painting, delectable food and drinks, and much more.

The Podcast Assembly promises a holistic experience that celebrates the creativity, camaraderie, and innovation within the podcasting community.

"We are thrilled to bring together the podcasting community in Nigeria for The Podcast Assembly," said FayFay, the founder of NaijaPodHub. "As the industry continues to evolve, this event serves as a catalyst for innovation, inspiration, and collaboration. We believe that podcasting has the power to shape the future of storytelling in Nigeria, and we are excited to celebrate its limitless potential."

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or more information about The Podcast Assembly, please contact the NaijaPodHub team at hello@naijapodhub.com and partnerships@808xtra.com

Follow us on social media for event updates and behind-the-scenes peeks @NaijaPodHub on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

NaijaPodHub is a leading platform dedicated to nurturing, promoting, and elevating podcasting in Nigeria.

With a commitment to fostering creativity and providing a supportive community, NaijaPodHub is at the forefront of driving the podcasting revolution in the nation.

For more information, visit www.naijapodhub.com

+23408132597150

hello@naijapodhub.com

www.naijapodhub.com

