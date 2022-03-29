The television talk show series hosted by the awarding-winning TV personality and actress, Nancy Isime, will make its return to Africa Magic Urban, AIT and HipTV.
The Nancy Isime Show Season 3: Everything we know so far
Each day brings us closer and closer to the release of The Nancy Isime Show season 3. FYI, unless you are living under a rock, you would have seen the teasers for the new season.
The highly anticipated third season will premiere on April 1, 2022 on Africa Magic Urban; April 2, 2022 on AIT and April 3, 2022 on HipTV and will feature one of the biggest artistes in Nigeria. Who is it? Only time will tell.
Said to be the biggest premiere yet in the show’s history, the show will feature A-list celebrities, human-interest stories, exclusive engaging interviews and fun games.
