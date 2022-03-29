RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment

The Nancy Isime Show Season 3: Everything we know so far

Each day brings us closer and closer to the release of The Nancy Isime Show season 3. FYI, unless you are living under a rock, you would have seen the teasers for the new season.

The television talk show series hosted by the awarding-winning TV personality and actress, Nancy Isime, will make its return to Africa Magic Urban, AIT and HipTV.

The highly anticipated third season will premiere on April 1, 2022 on Africa Magic Urban; April 2, 2022 on AIT and April 3, 2022 on HipTV and will feature one of the biggest artistes in Nigeria. Who is it? Only time will tell.

Nancy-Season-3-Creatives 1ST-OF Artboard-2

Said to be the biggest premiere yet in the show’s history, the show will feature A-list celebrities, human-interest stories, exclusive engaging interviews and fun games.

For more information and exciting giveaways follow @thenancyisimeshow_ on Instagram and Facebook & @tni_show on Twitter.

See teaser video here:

Kizz Daniel shows off mother of his kids for the 1st time on Mother's Day

John Okafor (Mr Ibu) says he was poisoned at an event in Abuja

'I'm not begging anybody for financial assistance' - John Okafor (Mr Ibu) cries out

Denrele Edun recounts affair with late singer Goldie while she was married

