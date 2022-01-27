Slam M.I. Abaga over twitter #securethetribecomments

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment

Slam M.I. Abaga over twitter #securethetribe

Jude M.I. Abaga popularly known as M.I. has been criticized by Nigerians on Twitter’s interface for taking a neutral angle on a sensitive Afro-American discussion.

The conversation which held via Twitter spaces on Thursday was tagged “How does immigration benefit black Americans? #Securethetribe” served as a platform to discuss African Immigration and its impact on African-Americans. The space, chaired by American social media commentator, Tariq Nasheed postulate that African immigrants are not contributing to the socio-economic system of the US.

Expressing his views, the rapper and music producer, M.I. encouraged partnerships between the two communities and pointed to white-supremacy philosophies as the common-enemy having been a victim of racism during his education in the US. He further opined that members of both communities should unite to move forward as leaders and as pragmatic Black people.

In his words,

“I acknowledge the sacrifices these people have done to enable me to walk free in the US and whatever the rights that I had. I was racially abused in the US myself, but as I look through the crowd, I see so many Nigerian leaders and not just the young people, but leaders.

People that are powerful, launching ecosystems and unicorns. And one of the things we can leave this space accomplishing is identifying who are our true enemy is as a people; like really identifying, because I don’t know if anyone is hearing that, maybe from this point, we can clearly head towards that direction.

I would hope that from this point we can start moving forward to identify what our true enemy is, what all our positions are, how we can unite together, how we can start to create ecosystems and I want to learn from my Foundational Black American brother (Tariq) how to battle this demon. And I want to do it in a safe space, where I feel valued, respected and can learn from mistakes.

But as leaders, educators, forward-thinking Black people need to identify clearly who our enemy is and work together to defeat this enemy and create a better world for everyone. The beneficiary of a world where Black people are truly free is everyone even the White Supremacist that doesn’t realize it.”

After airing his thoughts, some Twitter users were left unimpressed with the artiste as they lambasted him for his take which they perceived as a political comment rather than taking a stand for his community.

