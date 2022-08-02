Ebenezer Obey mourns son by launching ministry against alcoholism, addiction

The ministry which has been labelled ‘Freedom from Alcoholism and Drug Addiction Ministry’ (FADAM) is a separate one apart from the existing Ebenezer Obey Evangelistic Ministry and Decross Gospel Mission.

This development was conveyed through a statement signed by Tunji Odunmbaku, the general manager of Obey Music Group and made available to journalists on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

According to the statement, FADAM would also become an avenue to assist parents and families of alcoholic and drug-addicted children and youths as it would allow them to overcome the challenges and be better citizens in the society.

Also, the octogenarian musician, who received the news of the demise of his son, Olayinka, during his short vacation in the United Kingdom, stressed that the reason behind the launch of the new ministry become paramount to turning the pains of the death of his son, Olayinka into a solution ministry to parents and families of such children and youths passing through the same experience.

Obey expressed sadness over the death of his son, Olayinka aged 48, saying that he did all he could to help the deceased fight his weakness but it was to no avail.

"The doctors called me six months ago to inform me that Yinka has less than six months to live, this was very painful and bad news that a father must not hear about his son, since then, “l went back to the Holy Spirit to teach me what to do and the result of my communication with the Holy Spirit is the launching of this ministry," he said.

"I have received several condolence messages from all and sundry, l appreciate and thank you all for your love and concern. l also thank Yinka’s friends for their effort and support and l must thank Shina Obey-Fabiyi (my eldest son) for coordinating all his younger brothers and sisters, for extra and special care for Yinka till the end of his life. I also thank the pastors, elders, and the entire Decross family for everything."

"Once again! I appreciate all condolences, but let us rather turn further condolences to prayer support of this new ministry to help those who are in pain of alcoholism and drug addiction. Job 22:21: "Acquaint now thyself with God, and be at peace: thereby good shall come unto thee. Get out of Alcoholism, Get out of Drugs. Jesus Loves you," he concluded.