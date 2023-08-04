Lights, Camera, Nollywood: Why Nigeria's film industry is making waves

Nollywood prides itself in telling captivating stories that are special and relatable to the audience. From heartwarming dramas to action-packed adventures, Nollywood films deliver excitement and entertainment like no other.

Let’s talk about the actors

Behind every Nollywood film are incredibly talented filmmakers who pour their hearts into their craft.

Stars like Genevieve Nnaji and Ramsey Nouah have become household names, not only in Nigeria but globally too. Their dedication, passion, and undeniable talent have contributed significantly to Nollywood's success.

Actors like Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Sola Sobowale, Funke Akindele, Nkem Owoh, Timini Egbuson, and Osas Ighodaro, to mention a few, have made significant contributions to the Nollywood industry in the past 10 years, bringing fresh talent, versatility, and outstanding performances that have helped elevate the quality of Nigeria cinema.

Let’s talk about the directors

Without the amazing, talented and driven directors, there will be no Nollywood. Nigerian directors have contributed significantly to the growth and development of Nollywood by bringing their unique perspectives, technical expertise, and storytelling skills to the screen.

They continue to push boundaries and contribute to the success of Nigerian cinema both locally and internationally.

Directors like Kunle Afolayan, Kemi Adetiba, Mo Abudu, Niyi Akinmolayan, Mildred Okwo, Bolanle Austen Peters, Jadesola Osiberu have all put Nigeria on the global scene with their exceptional storytelling and ability to captivate audiences with compelling narratives and visually stunning cinematography.

Let’s talk about the awards

Nollywood boasts of several international awards, here are some of the most popular;

1. Lionheart

Directed by Nnaji, Lionheart won the Audience award at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). It was also Nigeria's first-ever submission for the Best International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards, even though it was rejected based on a spoken language technicality.

2. The CEO

Directed by Afolayan, The CEO won the Golden Jury prize for Best Nigerian Film at the 2016 Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF).

Pulse Nigeria

3. Ije: The Journey

Directed by Chineze Anyaene, this film won several international awards, including Best Film at the 2011 African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) and the Festival award for Best Film at the 2010 Harlem International Film Festival.

4. October 1

This film earned Afolayan the Best Nigerian Film award at the 2014 AFRIFF. It also won the Golden Peacock award for Best Film at the 2014 International Film Festival of India.

5. Half of a Yellow Sun

Biyi Bandele’s adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's novel, Half of a Yellow Sun, won the BAFTA Award for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2014. The film featured Hollywood stars such as Chiwetel Ejiofor and Thandie Newton, alongside Nigerian actors.

Pulse Nigeria

6. The Figurine

This Afolayan film won the Best Film award at the 2010 AMAA and gained critical acclaim both domestically and internationally.

With its compelling stories, talented artists, creative directors, and global appeal, Nollywood has captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences worldwide.