ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment

Lights, Camera, Nollywood: Why Nigeria's film industry is making waves

Belove Olocha

Nollywood prides itself in telling captivating stories that are special and relatable to the audience.

Nollywood continues to capture the hearts of both local and international audiences [TheBostonGlobe]
Nollywood continues to capture the hearts of both local and international audiences [TheBostonGlobe]

Recommended articles

Nollywood prides itself in telling captivating stories that are special and relatable to the audience. From heartwarming dramas to action-packed adventures, Nollywood films deliver excitement and entertainment like no other.

Behind every Nollywood film are incredibly talented filmmakers who pour their hearts into their craft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stars like Genevieve Nnaji and Ramsey Nouah have become household names, not only in Nigeria but globally too. Their dedication, passion, and undeniable talent have contributed significantly to Nollywood's success.

Actors like Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Sola Sobowale, Funke Akindele, Nkem Owoh, Timini Egbuson, and Osas Ighodaro, to mention a few, have made significant contributions to the Nollywood industry in the past 10 years, bringing fresh talent, versatility, and outstanding performances that have helped elevate the quality of Nigeria cinema.

Without the amazing, talented and driven directors, there will be no Nollywood. Nigerian directors have contributed significantly to the growth and development of Nollywood by bringing their unique perspectives, technical expertise, and storytelling skills to the screen.

They continue to push boundaries and contribute to the success of Nigerian cinema both locally and internationally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directors like Kunle Afolayan, Kemi Adetiba, Mo Abudu, Niyi Akinmolayan, Mildred Okwo, Bolanle Austen Peters, Jadesola Osiberu have all put Nigeria on the global scene with their exceptional storytelling and ability to captivate audiences with compelling narratives and visually stunning cinematography.

Nollywood boasts of several international awards, here are some of the most popular;

Directed by Nnaji, Lionheart won the Audience award at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). It was also Nigeria's first-ever submission for the Best International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards, even though it was rejected based on a spoken language technicality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Afolayan, The CEO won the Golden Jury prize for Best Nigerian Film at the 2016 Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF).

A lot of hype and fanfare followed the release of the movie [Pulse]
A lot of hype and fanfare followed the release of the movie [Pulse] Pulse Nigeria

Directed by Chineze Anyaene, this film won several international awards, including Best Film at the 2011 African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) and the Festival award for Best Film at the 2010 Harlem International Film Festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

This film earned Afolayan the Best Nigerian Film award at the 2014 AFRIFF. It also won the Golden Peacock award for Best Film at the 2014 International Film Festival of India.

Biyi Bandele’s adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's novel, Half of a Yellow Sun, won the BAFTA Award for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2014. The film featured Hollywood stars such as Chiwetel Ejiofor and Thandie Newton, alongside Nigerian actors.

Half of a Yellow sun; an adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's novel [Pulse]
Half of a Yellow sun; an adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's novel [Pulse] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This Afolayan film won the Best Film award at the 2010 AMAA and gained critical acclaim both domestically and internationally.

With its compelling stories, talented artists, creative directors, and global appeal, Nollywood has captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences worldwide.

The world acknowledges the power of Nollywood, a force that not only entertains but also educates, uplifts, and unites people through the magic of cinema. Lights, camera, Nollywood!

Belove Olocha Belove Olocha Belove Olocha is a writer and content creator.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

James Amuta's 'Black Harvest' heads to TIFF 2023 for global premiere

James Amuta's 'Black Harvest' heads to TIFF 2023 for global premiere

Tolanibaj and Neo continue to clash over their relationship on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Tolanibaj and Neo continue to clash over their relationship on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Lights, Camera, Nollywood: Why Nigeria's film industry is making waves

Lights, Camera, Nollywood: Why Nigeria's film industry is making waves

Celine Dion's family still hoping to find cure for singer's stiff-person syndrome

Celine Dion's family still hoping to find cure for singer's stiff-person syndrome

The Bear's Ayo Edebiri shares her unique approach to acting

The Bear's Ayo Edebiri shares her unique approach to acting

Blaqbonez, Wurld thrill attendees at Summer-themed Mainland BlockParty

Blaqbonez, Wurld thrill attendees at Summer-themed Mainland BlockParty

Here's why Tiwa Savage has vowed not to tell her mother any more secrets

Here's why Tiwa Savage has vowed not to tell her mother any more secrets

Rema, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr feature on Bob Marley's 'Africa Unite' album

Rema, Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr feature on Bob Marley's 'Africa Unite' album

Mo Abudu set to champion creativity across Africa with new role

Mo Abudu set to champion creativity across Africa with new role

Pulse Sports

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

Barcelona drop out of top 10 clubs in UEFA rankings

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

FIFA investigating Zambian coach accused of touching players’ breasts at the Women’s World Cup

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mercy and Ike [Instagram]

Mercy and Ike clear the air on BBNaija All Stars'

Venita and Adekunle take relationship to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars' [DSTV]

Venita and Adekunle take relationship to the next level on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cross enjoys kisses with three ladies in one night [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Cross enjoys a night of kisses with 3 different women on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Stella Damasus is friends with her ex-husband's first wife[Instagram/StellaDamasus]

I am friends with my ex-husband's first wife - Stella Damasus