Actor Ninalowo & Media Influencer KieKie set to dazzle on Reality Dating Show

Adeayo Adebiyi

Sensational actor Ninalowo and award-winning influencer KieKie are set to be mentors premium reality dating show "Hello Mr. Right".

The show features single ladies looking for their soulmates, with the help of Bolanle Ninalowo, a popular Nigerian actor and film producer, who mentors the contestants.

At the same time, Kiekie, a talented comedian and TV host, and two other hosts – Shine and Oyindamola – bring humour and charm to the show as they interact with Ninalowo and the contestants.

Ninalowo has great chemistry with the ladies at every point in time with the vibes and style that keeps the viewers hooked.

"Hello Mr. Right" is not a typical dating show. It breaks the stereotypes of the genre by focusing on the emotional and psychological aspects of love, rather than the physical and superficial ones. It also tackles the social issues of age difference, cultural diversity, and gender roles in relationships.

Hello Mr Right will premiere exclusively on June 10 on StarTimes is sponsored by multiple top brands including Lush Hair, Indomie, Colgate, Chef Panda, and 9mobile.

