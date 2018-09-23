Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment >

National Theatre assures artistes of cost-friendly environment

In Lagos National Theatre assures artistes of cost-friendly environment for shows

The General Manager (GM) of the theatre, Dr Stella Oyedepo, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Expect an influx of British citizen in Lagos this Summer play National Theatre assures artistes of cost-friendly environment for shows (Zikoko)

The management of the National Theatre (NT) complex in Iganmu,  Lagos State, has assured artistes planning to use its facilities for shows of pocket-friendly fees to encourage the promotion of entertainment and culture.

The General Manager (GM) of the theatre, Dr Stella Oyedepo, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

The GM spoke alongside some of the management staff of the NT.

She said that the complex was a place where the public alongside their families and friends could relax because of the various forms of entertainment it could provide.

We have at our hearts the interests of artistes who intend to use the National Theatre’s facilities to organise shows.

“That is why we have been putting in place measures that will ensure their optimal profits.

“For instance, we do not charge artistes for the use of our halls rather; we only take part of what was realised from the gate fees as charges.

 “Our artistes are part of the stakeholders of the National Theatre.

“Therefore, they need to be encouraged in other to fulfill the mandate of the NT which is to promote cultural events in the society,” she said.

Oyedepo also said that the management of the NT had begun the rehabilitation of the theatre’s transit camp.

She said that the camp would serve as hostel accommodations for artistes who come from outside Lagos for shows at the national theatre.

Oyedepo said that such artistes would be expected to reside in those hostels within the camps during their shows.

This will reduce the cost of accommodation on the part of the artistes but bring them closer to their revelers.

“We are making efforts to revitalise the NT complex so that it can bring to attract the human and vehicular traffics it is noted for.

 “The management of the NT will be partnering other stakeholders to restore the complex to its former pride of place in the entertainment industry in the country,’’ she said.

Oyedepo said that past negative reports about the complex had created negative images in the minds of revelers which led to a dearth of activities.

“However, we are working to correct all such negative notions in the minds of people by ensuring that our facilities are in perfect condition.

“We have continued to upgrade the facilities within the complex; the lightings are functioning well, the toilets are clean and the water system is working perfectly well.

“So, the vibrancy that the complex was noted for in the past has been fully restored by the current management for the optimal use by the public,” she said.

Also, the Director of Marketing at the National Theatre complex, Mr Abiodun Femi Joel, said that the rental fees the management was charging had remained relatively low when compared to what others were charging.

Joel said that this was despite the numerous renovations that had been carried out within the complex.

“As a matter of national policies and to encourage artistes, we charge 50 percent of our rate as long as it is a stage production or charitable-based performance,” Joel said

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Ex housemate, Teddy A launches record labelbullet
2 2019 Elections Nigerian celebrities embark on PVC awarenessbullet
3 Lai Mohammed Information Minister cracks guests ribs at wedding...bullet

Related Articles

Skills Acquisition Encourage your children to combine education with expertise, entrepreneur urges parents
Pulse Interview From a little town to the City of Angels, Zuri Hall's journey from Emmy to E!
Spoken Word Demystifying Technology's monthly hangout to speak on "Sex Trafficking" this Friday
Tech Nigerian girls, Team Save-A-Soul, win world's largest tech competition
True Federalism Implement APC report on restructuring, Soludo tells FG
African News Roundup Death to Ebola, Zuma's cross, and other African stories of the week
Nigerian News Roundup A failed coup, a festival of defections, a kidnapped Senator and other top stories of the week
Guides Most popular tourist sites in Lagos
Hakeem Kae-Kazim British-Nigerian actor on making it in Hollywood, his directorial debut, importance of telling African stories

Entertainment

Funke Akindele Bello and Hubby JJCSKILLZ the power couple presents Martinsfeelz - Necessary Official Video
New Video Funke Akindele Bello and Hubby JJCSKILLZ the power couple presents Martinsfeelz - Necessary Official Video
NYSC likely to extend Davido’s service by 90 days for participating in politics
Davido NYSC likely to extend pop star’s service by 90 days for participating in politics
Ras Kimono's wife is dead
Ras Kimono Reggae icon's wife, Efe, dead 3 months after husband's death
Bovi
Bovi Comedian spoils wife with N20m Benz car gift on 30th birthday
X
Advertisement