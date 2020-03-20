Artist: Zoro featuring Camo Blaize
Song Title: Pr**K Power
Genre: Trap
Album: TBA
Date of release: March 20, 2020
Label: TBA
Producer: TBA
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway: Zoro continues on his path of consistently good music.
Artist: Zoro featuring Camo Blaize
Song Title: Pr**K Power
Genre: Trap
Album: TBA
Date of release: March 20, 2020
Label: TBA
Producer: TBA
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway: Zoro continues on his path of consistently good music.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
WhatsApp: +2349055172167
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng