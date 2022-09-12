Artist: ZomMadu
ZomMadu drops new feel-good single 'Kupulum'
Singing sensation ZomMadu drops new single titled 'Kupulum'.
Song Title: Kupulum
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: September 10, 2022
Producer: Unknown
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 3 minutes 01 second
Features: NONE
Label: CCB ENT
Details/Takeaway: 'Kupulum' is a feel-good single with which ZomMadu hopes to give listeners a glimpse of his talent. The single combines Igbo and Pidgin with simple melody for an easy tune.
