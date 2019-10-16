Artist: Zlatan
Song Title: Yeye Boyfriend
Genre: Afrobeat
Album: TBA
Date of release: October 16, 2019
Label: TBA
Producer: Rexxie
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway: The song is about bad boyfriends.
You can listen to the song below;
Artist: Zlatan
Song Title: Yeye Boyfriend
Genre: Afrobeat
Album: TBA
Date of release: October 16, 2019
Label: TBA
Producer: Rexxie
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway: The song is about bad boyfriends.
You can listen to the song below;
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
WhatsApp: +2349055172167
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng