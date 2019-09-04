Nigerian rapper Zlatan has again teased a single.

While currently in Abuja, the rapper took to his Twitter account, @Zlatan_Ibile and posted a video of himself jamming to a song. His caption read, "New music #EnglishTeacher." According to the rapper, the song will be produced by H.E.C.

Over the past week, the rapper currently in Abuja for the Trace In The City visit to the University of Abuja had promoted a song titled, 'Bolanle.' It belongs to IVD and was produced by Phantom.

If released, 'English Teacher' will be Zlatan's second major solo single of 2019 after 'This Year.'