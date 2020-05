Artist: Zlatan

Song Title: Road To CDK

Genre: Trap, Hip-Hop

Album: CDK

Date of release: May 21, 2020

Label: Zanku Records

Producer: Mansa Jabulani

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Zlatan is back rapping and it's amazing. As he prepares for his new album, he releases this exciting loosie.

You can listen to the song below;