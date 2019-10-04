Artist: Erigga
Album Title: The Erigma II
Genre: Hip-Hop, afrobeats, emo
Date of Release: October 4, 2019
Producers: TBA
Label: Emirate Empire
Album Art:
Length: 18 Tracks, One hour, 4 minutes
Features: Victor AD, Oga Network, Zlatan, Magnito, Sipi, Graham D, Yung Zee Onos, Prinx Emmanuel, M.I, Sami, Ice Prince, Funkcleff, Shunbebe, Dr. Barz, 1999
Details/Takeaway: In 2012, The Erigma I was released. Since then, Erigga has released three albums. The Erigma II is a follow-up to critically acclaimed 2017 album, A Trip To The South.
