Artist: Zlatan
Zlatan joins forces with Young Jonn & Willis for new street anthem, 'Astalavista'
Street-pop maestro Zlatan has released a new street anthem 'Astalavista' on which he features Young Jonn.
Song Title: Astalavista
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: November 24th, 2022
Producer: Young Willis
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 51 seconds
Features: 1 - Young Jonn
Label: Zanku Records/ONErpm
Details/Takeaway: Astalavista sees Zlatan wooing his love interest in English &Yoruba and English, a verse that’s filled with puppy love, energetic, but fun all at once. Young Jonn uses his signature smooth vocals to deliver an infectious hook while Willis drives it home with the melodious production infused with elements of Amapiano.
The result is a song that has you humming along and dancing happily.
