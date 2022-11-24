RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Zlatan joins forces with Young Jonn & Willis for new street anthem, 'Astalavista'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Street-pop maestro Zlatan has released a new street anthem 'Astalavista' on which he features Young Jonn.

Zlatan, Young Jonn
Zlatan, Young Jonn

Artist: Zlatan

Recommended articles

Song Title: Astalavista

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: November 24th, 2022

Producer: Young Willis

Song Art:

ZLATAN feat Young Jonn - 'ASTALAVISTA'
ZLATAN feat Young Jonn - 'ASTALAVISTA' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 51 seconds

Features: 1 - Young Jonn

Label: Zanku Records/ONErpm

Details/Takeaway: Astalavista sees Zlatan wooing his love interest in English &Yoruba and English, a verse that’s filled with puppy love, energetic, but fun all at once. Young Jonn uses his signature smooth vocals to deliver an infectious hook while Willis drives it home with the melodious production infused with elements of Amapiano.

The result is a song that has you humming along and dancing happily.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Somadina releases debut EP, 'Heart of the Heavenly Undeniable'

Somadina releases debut EP, 'Heart of the Heavenly Undeniable'

Zlatan joins forces with Young Jonn & Willis for new street anthem, 'Astalavista'

Zlatan joins forces with Young Jonn & Willis for new street anthem, 'Astalavista'

Mohbad returns with new up tempo record, 'Weekend'

Mohbad returns with new up tempo record, 'Weekend'

Oxlade features Mayorkun on new single 'Bad Boy'

Oxlade features Mayorkun on new single 'Bad Boy'

Portable signs new artist Yung Duu to his record label

Portable signs new artist Yung Duu to his record label

Kizz Daniel thrills thousands of fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Kizz Daniel thrills thousands of fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Soundz releases video for his viral hit song, 'Attention'

Soundz releases video for his viral hit song, 'Attention'

BNXN replies as Ruger shades other musicians for their marketing strategy

BNXN replies as Ruger shades other musicians for their marketing strategy

Donald Trump might be Kanye West's running mate for 2024 elections

Donald Trump might be Kanye West's running mate for 2024 elections

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Ayra Starr and Tiwa Savage

Ayra Starr dethrones Tiwa Savage, becomes first female artiste to record 11 entries on Turntable Charts

Senth Music

Olamide signs new artist Senth Music to YBNL Records

Wizkid and Tems. (TBD)

Wizkid, Tems win 2022 AMA Awards [See Full Winners List]

Asake in one of his music videos. (Naijaloaded)

Here is why ticket prices at Nigerian concerts are expensive [Pulse Explainer]