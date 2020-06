Artist: Zlatan featuring Papisnoop

Song Title: The Matter

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: CDK

Date of release: June 11, 2020

Label: ZANKU Records

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: A week ago, this song was a trending topic on Twitter. This is the second song off Zlatan's upcoming five-track EP.

You can play the song below;