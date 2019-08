Artist: Buju featuring Zlatan

Song Title: Spiritual

Genre: Shepeteri

Date of release: August 9, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: Steph

Label: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Born Daniel Benson, Buju is back after good songs like ‘Balance’ and ‘Commander.’ For this one, he drops his angelic vocals with the adlibs of Zlatan.

The song is a vibe, but the kick drums on the beat should have been higher.

You can listen to the song below;