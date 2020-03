Artist: Zlatan featuring Obesere

Song Title: Egungun Be Careful (Remix)

Genre: Afrobeats, Fuji

Album: TBA

Date of release: March 19, 2020

Label: Zanku

Producer: P Prime

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Obesere has been on a comeback trail since King Wole used him as a meme during #RedFlag in 2019. He has also been featured on a song by Skiibii - the title is also, 'Egungun.'

This one is filled with lots of noise and lamba. You can listen to the song below;