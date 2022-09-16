Artist: Zlatan
Zlatan delivers new single 'Jaboti'
Nigerian Street-hop maestro Zlatan Ibile is back with a new single he calls 'Jaboti'.
Song Title: Jaboti
Genre: Hip-Hop
Date of Release: September 16, 2022
Producer: Unknown
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 55 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Zanku Records
Details/Takeaway: Zlatan is one of the go to artist when listeners want party song with street relatability. His latest single 'Jaboti' is a street hop single in which he delivers his witty lines while emphasizing his position at the top of the game.
