Zlatan delivers new single 'Jaboti'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian Street-hop maestro Zlatan Ibile is back with a new single he calls 'Jaboti'.

Zlatan - Jaboti
Artist: Zlatan

Song Title: Jaboti

Genre: Hip-Hop

Date of Release: September 16, 2022

Producer: Unknown

Song Art:

Length: 2 minutes 55 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Zanku Records

Details/Takeaway: Zlatan is one of the go to artist when listeners want party song with street relatability. His latest single 'Jaboti' is a street hop single in which he delivers his witty lines while emphasizing his position at the top of the game.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
