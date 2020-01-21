Zlatan Ibile thrilled his fans at the 'Zanku To The World' concert which was held in Lagos over the weekend.

Fans and lovers of the music star gathered at the Afrikan Shrine, Ikeja, Lagos on Sunday, January 19, 2020, where he gave an electrifying performance.

A number of artists showed up to support one of their own. One of the highlights of the night was when Zlatan brought Tiwa Savage on stage. They both performed their hit single "Shotan" to the admiration of the crowd.

Zlatan later took to his Instagram page where he announced that the show was sold out. He went on to thank all his fans for their support.

"SOLD OUT AGAIN 💣 Another tremendous way to begin the year, thanks to my supporters and team for always making this a magic. #ZTTW," he wrote.

The music star only recently held his first concert in Lagos which was attended by his huge fan base.

Nigerian rapper, Zlatan held his show, 'Zlatan Live' at Federal Palace Hotel, Ahmadu Bello, Way, Victoria Island, Lagos. While some upcoming acts had been performing, the man of the hour made his way onto the stage at 1:23 am on December 19, 2019.

The show had a good turn out from the onset. The stage was small, but sufficient for anything the performer wants to do, but the sound was poor and so were the hosts/hypemen. One could not tell if they were hypemen or wannabe comedians.

Some of the upcoming acts who performed before Zlatan are Blaqbonez, CKay, Picazo Rhap, Yomi Blaize and so forth. Artists who performed at the show include Naira Marley, Peruzzi, Mayorkun, Styl Plus, Yonda, Dremo, Lyta, CDQ, MOJO, Bella Shmurda and so forth. The show ended around 4:45 am.