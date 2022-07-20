Zinoleesky shares a soulful video for 'Loving You'

Zinoleesky, a Marlian Music star, has released the video for his hit single 'Loving You.' The video is a follow-up to the single's positive reception.'Loving You,' which was released on May 13, 2022, was one of Nigeria's top songs in 2022. The record is currently ranked 14th on Turntable Nigeria's Top 100, having peaked at No. 8.
Zinoleesky's record with a fusion of afrobeats and amapiano samples Aṣa's 'Be My Man,' which was released in 2010 off the 'Beautiful Imperfection' album. 'Loving You,' produced by Niphkeys, tells the perfect true love story.
The video begins with Zinoleesky and his lover in high school gushing over each other. Dammy Twitch directed the Loving You video in Lagos, Nigeria.
