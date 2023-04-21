The sports category has moved to a new website.
Zinoleesky tugs at the heart with new single 'Many Things'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian hitmaker Zinoleesky has released a new song titled 'Many Things'.

On April 21, 2023, Zinoleesky released a new single titled 'Many Things' which captures his rise from nothing to something. The pop single tugs at the heart of listeners as the coherent lyrics, smooth delivery, and acoustic appeal make for an elevated composition.

The Street-pop sensation released his sophomore EP in 2022 titled 'Grit & Lust' on which the talented singer explored Afropop while taking a step from Amapiano. The EP delivered the hit track 'Personally' which helped Zinoleesky to close the year on a strong note.

The hitmaker has opened 2023 on a solid note as he appeared on Adekunle Gold's chart-topping record 'Party No Dey Stop'. He has followed it up with 'Many Things' which is his first release of 2023 as he sets to assert his dominance.

'Many Things' is available on all streaming platforms and listeners can listen to another masterpiece from Zinoleesky.

