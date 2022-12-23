Artist: Zinoleesky
Zinoleesky drops new EP, 'Grit & Lust'
Sensational street-pop artist Zinoleesky has released a new EP he calls, 'Grit & Lust'.
Album Title: Grit & Lust
Genre: Pop R&B
Date of Release: December 23rd, 2022
Producers: (Track 1, 5 - Baby Beat), (Track 2 - Medua ), (Track 3 - Skondbeat ), (Track 4 - Young John ), (Track 6, 7, 8 - Niphkeyz )
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 20 minutes 31 seconds
Features: 2 - Ayra Starr, Omah Lay
Label: Marlian Music/Orchard
Details/Takeaway: Zinoleesky returns with a new EP with which he's set to kickmoff another era of his super talented career.
