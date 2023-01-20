Artist: Zamorra
Zamorra features Laycon on new single 'Kiss n Tell'
Talented singer Zamorra has released a new single titled 'Kiss n Tell' on which he features rapper Laycon.
Song Title: Kiss n' Tell
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: January 20, 2022
Producer: Unknown
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 45 seconds
Features: 1 - Laycon
Label: Azuri
Details/Takeaway: Zamorra taps Laycon who delivers a smooth verse that blends perfectly with Zamorra's unique vocals for a tingling song.
