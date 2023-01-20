ADVERTISEMENT
Zamorra features Laycon on new single 'Kiss n Tell'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Talented singer Zamorra has released a new single titled 'Kiss n Tell' on which he features rapper Laycon.

Zamorra X Laycon - 'Kiss n' Tell'
Zamorra X Laycon - 'Kiss n' Tell'

Artist: Zamorra

Song Title: Kiss n' Tell

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: January 20, 2022

Producer: Unknown

Song Art:

Zamorra X Laycon - 'Kiss n' Tell'
Zamorra X Laycon - 'Kiss n' Tell' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 45 seconds

Features: 1 - Laycon

Label: Azuri

Details/Takeaway: Zamorra taps Laycon who delivers a smooth verse that blends perfectly with Zamorra's unique vocals for a tingling song.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
