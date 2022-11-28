Nigerian American, Robert Albert Akpan who is popularly known as ‘YXNG BOBBY’ is a 21-year-old artist on the path of self-discovery as a musician and as an overall individual.
Yxng Bobby releases his new record 'Can't Be Stressed'
In addition, he experiments with different sounds and continues to perfect his craft. He believes that in everything that you do always make sure you leave a piece of yourself in your craft, and make an impact on the world around you.
A depiction of how a lot people envision their self-growth.
Follow Yxng Bobby on all socials @yxngbobby4real
