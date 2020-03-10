On March 9, 2020, Yung6ix's former hypeman, DJ Timmy took to his Twitter account to narrate how he started living a fake life because he wanted to work with Yung6ix. He claimed he bought an N11 million car and rented a N2.5 million apartment.

In his 11-tweet thread, DJ Timmy alleged that working with Yung6ix made him lose everything he owned to a point where he was frustrated and almost committed suicide in 2019. In his words, he even wrote a suicide note to that effect.

Now, Nigerian rapper, Yung6ix has subliminally replied the claims by mocking his former associate. Some hours ago, he took to his Twitter page and wrote, "My guy no go drink sniper oh , na who die naem Lose."

Over the weekend, Yung6ix released a new single titled, 'Happy' and is reportedly set to release a trap album. You can listen to 'Happy' below;