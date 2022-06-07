Hit record producer & artist, Yung Willis launches Royals Music Record ahead of debut single ‘Givin Dem’

Originally an artist, Yung Willis has excelled as a music producer and he now feels ready to explore the aspects of his artistry.

Renowned for his signature tagline, "Wi Wi Wi Willis Give Dem," Yung Willis has always prioritized Giving back Value which is one of the inspirations behind one of the biggest producer taglines in the World.

Having gained enough experience working with various artists while creating/honing various unique sounds, Yung Willis is ready to display his experience and artistry through his newly launched Record Label; Royals Music Records.

On launching his label and starting as an artist, Yung Willis says, “Today marks the beginning of something groundbreaking for the future of Talents discovery, Artistes, Music Producers, Sound Engineers, Song Writers & Creatives or Entertainment Professionals generally."

On the inspiration behind the giant stride, the talented producers says "One person that always inspired me is Don Jazzy, with how he has shown through Mavin, that music can be structured by Nigerians at a global standard. Kanye West has also always been a big inspiration for me, both musically and entrepreneurially."

He says further that “I’m still that young boy from Abuja, still learning and trying to navigate through the entertainment industry but strongly believes in structure and I’m passionate about getting It right. I believe that it’s time for me to start small. With the launch of Royals Music, I can take the next phase in the evolution of my art & brand and by God’s grace, I can still Give Back to the creative society that has helped me thrive over the last few years."

The launch comes just before the release of his debut single fittingly titled 'Givin Dem' which is the first single off his upcoming album 'LOTP (Life of The Party)'. For this album, Yung Willis has partnered with Mr. Eazi's international label, emPawa Africa.