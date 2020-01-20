Stream HERE.

After the release of a successful EP last year called ‘JOLLIFICATION ’ which saw him fuse more Afrobeat into his distinct Afro-dancehall sound, ‘Juice & Zimm’ sees Yung L return to his original Afro-dancehall rhythm and flow that his core fans fell in love with. From mellow songs like ‘No worries’, ‘Island thing’ to party starters like the lead single ‘Tropicana Baby’, ‘Eve Bounce’ and ‘Light it up’ which takes you to a proper Bashment party, this musical body of work gives you a taste of Yung L’s unrivalled ability to dish out feel-good music tailored for any listeners’ state of mind.

The highly anticipated EP sees Yung L’s collaborations extend across Africa with features from his usual collaborator Ghanaian Rapper, Sarkodie and super talented Nigerian singer, Tay Iwar on a potential ladies-anthem & love song ‘Ready’. Also highly anticipated on the project is his collaboration with Tanzanian superstar, Vanessa Mdee on ‘Too Much’ - a flirtatious, raunchy yet empowering dance-party song. As the new year begins, Yung L is setting the pace for an exciting new decade with this project and his yet to be titled album slated for some time this year.

Yung L started singing and writing music as a teenager in Jos, Nigeria where he was born and went on to release his first professional single ‘Red Rose’ in 2012. He shot into stardom on the release of his second single ‘SOS’ which won him the highly coveted MTV Awards and others. He was featured by international music band Major Lazer on ‘Run Up’ (Afrosmash remix) alongside Nicki Minaj, PartyNextDoor & Skales.

Yung L calls his genre of music ‘Afrozimm’ which he says Afro-dancehall is only subgenre of, his songwriting prowess and swavy, yet distinct singing style is what makes him arguably the king of Afro-dancehall in Nigeria. Yung L is in a lane of his own and on a mission to take to the world with his music one day at a time.

Yung L starts 2020 with some “Juice & Zimm”

Watch video for lead single ‘TROPICANA BABY’ here: HERE

