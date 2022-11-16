RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asake, BNXN, Gyakie among creatives selected for #YouTubeBlack Voices cohorts

Adeayo Adebiyi

On 15th November, 2022, YouTube announced the expansion of efforts to support creators and the creative economy in Africa through the 2023 #YouTubeBlack Voices creators and artist cohorts. Now in its third year, the initiative from YouTube is a followup to a global, multi-year commitment made in 2020 to uplift and grow Black creators, artists, songwriters, and producers on the platform.

Asake, Gyakie, BNXN
Asake, Gyakie, BNXN

Forty creators from Sub-Saharan Africa will be part of the 135 #YouTubeBlack Voices Creators selected globally who are enrolled into the cohort. Among the 23 #YouTubeBlack Voices Artists selected for the programme are African fast-rising musical artists, Gyakie from Ghana, Kamo Mphela from South Africa, Asake from Nigeria, and BNXN from Nigeria. The cohort will also include Hip Hop producer MashBeatz from South Africa and Nairobi-based producer Ukweli, who will be joining 17 #YouTubeBlack Voices Songwriters and Producers globally.

As support from YouTube, grantees will receive $20,000 and $50,000 as seed funding, dedicated partner support for six months and have the opportunity to participate in programmes including bespoke training, workshops and networking programmes spread out across the year.

“We are excited about the creators, musical artists and producers from Africa joining others from across the world in the 2023 #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund. The initiative is dedicated to equipping up-and-coming Black creators and artists with the resources to succeed on our platform,” says Alex Okosi, MD, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA.

The artists, songwriters, and producers joining the #YouTubeBlack Voices Music Class of 2023 will be required to set goals, develop content strategy, and engage with their fans on YouTube, with the assistance of a YouTube partner manager. There will be networking opportunities with other artists, songwriters, and producers included in the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund, and a chance to maximise the impact of their channels as they provide catalogue-development opportunities.

“We are seriously interested in the growth of the creative community in Africa. For the creators, artists, songwriters and producers that will be joining this third cohort, we will go beyond the initial training to measure our success with them over a long-term period, thereby ensuring that they achieve sustained success,” Okosi adds.

Over the next few years, YouTube will be directly investing in more than 500 creators and artists from across the world to support, grow, and fund their channels and content development through the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund.

Below is Africa’s full list of the #YouTubeBlack Voices Creator Class of 2023 (in alphabetical order per country).

YOUTUBE CHANNEL CREATOR  COUNTRY
Stylebyreme Egbor Osereme Nigeria
Femi Olaniyan Oluwafemi Olaniyan Nigeria
Pot of Flavours Latifat Kilani Nigeria
Korty eo Korty EO Nigeria
Denixx Kreatives Dennis Akpan Nigeria
Louis ihuefo Louis Ihuefo Nigeria
Bof games Oluebube Belonwu Nigeria
234drive Olatunbosun Gbenga Nigeria
Football Fans Tribe Tokoni Iderima Nigeria
Chantel Anyanwu Kelechi Anyanwu Nigeria
IFY'S KITCHEN Ifeyinwa Mogekwu Nigeria
Kagan Segun Oladapo-Ogunsanya Nigeria
Izzi Boye Izzi Boye Nigeria
TAAOOMA’s Cabin Maryam Apaokagi Nigeria
Foodies And Spice Gina Ehikodi-Ojo Nigeria
Madam Speaker Perseverance Maremeni South Africa
Muzi Sambo Muzikayifani Sambo South Africa
Reggie Mohlabi Reginald Mohlabi South Africa
Perima’s Kitchen Solina Naidoo South Africa
Zillewizzy Matlala Mokgehle South Africa
Tsoanieskits Tsoanelo Moyo South Africa
Thuli Madlamuka Thulile Dlamuka South Africa
Moghelingz Banele Ndaba South Africa
Seithati Letsipa Seithati Letsipa South Africa
coffeenomilk Clalissa Magunde South Africa
OhSmallstuff Oyisa Matebese South Africa
Mzwandile & Siza Mzwandile and Siza Ndlovu South Africa
Centtwinz TV Innocent and Millicent, Sadiki and Mashile South Africa
Sinikiwe Kademaunga Sinikiwe Kademaunga South Africa
Tumi Moliko Tumelo Moliko South Africa
RUTHLESS FOCUS CALEB OREM Kenya
African Real Estate Martin Kihara Kenya
Agatha Nkirote Agatha Nkirote Kenya
Suzyshomestead Susan Muriithi Kenya
Kenyan Entrepreneur Sebastian Ngida Kenya
Diy with Jojo Joanne Wanja Kenya
Wongel Zelalem Wongel Zelalem Kenya
Kane’s Kitchen Affair Juliet Kane Kenya
ONR Olive Nkirote Kenya
Kate Kendy Kate Kendy Wanjiku Kenya
Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

