You're invited to 'Erigga Live' concert in Lagos

Get ready for an unforgettable evening filled with music, entertainment, and an electrifying atmosphere that will leave you wanting more.

Erigga, one of the most talented and acclaimed musicians in the industry, will be headlining the event, delivering a sensational performance that will have you dancing and singing along to his chart-topping hits.

Prepare to be captivated by his incredible stage presence and powerful lyrical prowess.

Event details

Name: Erigga Live

Date: June 23, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm

Venue: Freedom Park Lagos

Address: 1, Hospital Road, Broad Street, Opposite General Hospital, Lagos Island, Lagos.

Pulse Nigeria

To secure your place at this extraordinary event please purchase your tickets at Triple7events.com.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to witness Erigga Live and create memories that will last a lifetime.

We look forward to hosting you at Erigga Live for an extraordinary night of music and entertainment!

