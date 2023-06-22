ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

You're invited to 'Erigga Live' concert in Lagos

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByErigga

Erigga announces live concert in Lagos.
Erigga announces live concert in Lagos.

Recommended articles

Get ready for an unforgettable evening filled with music, entertainment, and an electrifying atmosphere that will leave you wanting more.

Erigga, one of the most talented and acclaimed musicians in the industry, will be headlining the event, delivering a sensational performance that will have you dancing and singing along to his chart-topping hits.

Prepare to be captivated by his incredible stage presence and powerful lyrical prowess.

ADVERTISEMENT

Name: Erigga Live

Date: June 23, 2023

Time: 6:30 pm

Venue: Freedom Park Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

Address: 1, Hospital Road, Broad Street, Opposite General Hospital, Lagos Island, Lagos.

Erigga announces live concert in Lagos.
Erigga announces live concert in Lagos. Pulse Nigeria

To secure your place at this extraordinary event please purchase your tickets at Triple7events.com.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to witness Erigga Live and create memories that will last a lifetime.

We look forward to hosting you at Erigga Live for an extraordinary night of music and entertainment!

ADVERTISEMENT

#FeatureByErigga

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You're invited to 'Erigga Live' concert in Lagos

You're invited to 'Erigga Live' concert in Lagos

Simi says she has never experienced heartbreak

Simi says she has never experienced heartbreak

Bill Gates says he discovered Burna, Rema through his daughter

Bill Gates says he discovered Burna, Rema through his daughter

'BBTitans' winner, Khosi voices concern over delayed prize money

'BBTitans' winner, Khosi voices concern over delayed prize money

Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, & other Afrobeats stars with international awards

Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, & other Afrobeats stars with international awards

Yvonne Nelson cuts ties with mother over paternity fraud

Yvonne Nelson cuts ties with mother over paternity fraud

Elozonam chooses marriage with a village girl over Lagos women

Elozonam chooses marriage with a village girl over Lagos women

KCee's Ojapiano makes monumental rise to top of Nigeria's biggest music chart

KCee's Ojapiano makes monumental rise to top of Nigeria's biggest music chart

Genoveva Umeh and Gbubemi Ejeye talk exciting 'MTV Shuga Naija' season 5

Genoveva Umeh and Gbubemi Ejeye talk exciting 'MTV Shuga Naija' season 5

Pulse Sports

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

King Saheed Osupa appreciates Burna Boy for hailing his music

King Saheed Osupa appreciates Burna Boy for hailing his music

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes most played song on US Radio

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes most played song on US Radio

Asake drops sophomore album 'Work of Art'

Asake cashes in his superstar token in 'Work Of Art'

Asake & Olamide records top two entries on TurnTable Top 100

Asake & Olamide make history with top two entries on TurnTable Top 100