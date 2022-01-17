The EP displays the versatility of the artiste as he dishes out premium lyrics in his bars and choruses.
AceSide Music lead act, Youngsnipz trumps naysayers with release of debut EP, 'Omo Ologo'
Nigerian emerging talent, Youngsnipz begins his 2022 campaign with the release of this 7-track EP titled "Omo Ologo".
"Omo Ologo" opens with the record, "Owo" which paints real-life scenarios of a young Nigerian thriving to break even in a difficult society against all odds.
Just like the title of the EP, Youngsnipz is indeed the Glorious Child and this is evident in this project.
"Omo Ologo" is an extremely brilliant piece! Have a feel below here: https://ffm.to/youngsnipz-omoologo
