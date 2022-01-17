RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

AceSide Music lead act, Youngsnipz trumps naysayers with release of debut EP, 'Omo Ologo'

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Nigerian emerging talent, Youngsnipz begins his 2022 campaign with the release of this 7-track EP titled "Omo Ologo".

Youngsnipz releases debut EP titled 'Omo Ologo'
Youngsnipz releases debut EP titled 'Omo Ologo'

The EP displays the versatility of the artiste as he dishes out premium lyrics in his bars and choruses.

Recommended articles

"Omo Ologo" opens with the record, "Owo" which paints real-life scenarios of a young Nigerian thriving to break even in a difficult society against all odds.

Just like the title of the EP, Youngsnipz is indeed the Glorious Child and this is evident in this project.

"Omo Ologo" is an extremely brilliant piece! Have a feel below here: https://ffm.to/youngsnipz-omoologo

_---_

#FeaturebyYoungsnipz

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

AceSide Music lead act, Youngsnipz trumps naysayers with release of debut EP, 'Omo Ologo'

AceSide Music lead act, Youngsnipz trumps naysayers with release of debut EP, 'Omo Ologo'

Samklef says surge in ritual killings inspired by Nollywood

Samklef says surge in ritual killings inspired by Nollywood

'Dangote is the richest black man, not Kanye West' - DJ Cuppy

'Dangote is the richest black man, not Kanye West' - DJ Cuppy

Check out photos from D'banj's daughter's 1st birthday party

Check out photos from D'banj's daughter's 1st birthday party

J'Dess excels on her debut, 'Ada' [Pulse EP Review]

J'Dess excels on her debut, 'Ada' [Pulse EP Review]

Fireboy and Ed Sheeran hit No. 1 in the UK with 'Peru'

Fireboy and Ed Sheeran hit No. 1 in the UK with 'Peru'

Sensei Lo features Guido on new single, 'Don't Let Go'

Sensei Lo features Guido on new single, 'Don't Let Go'

Linking me to a drug issue made me feel low- Obi Cubana

Linking me to a drug issue made me feel low- Obi Cubana

7 collaborations that we cannot get enough of

7 collaborations that we cannot get enough of

Trending

'Kogbagidi dey always f*** up' - Portable says, as he splits from benefactor

There is something fishy about Kogbagidi’s reaction to Portable’s mishap. (36NG)

Here are the 18 most anticipated Nigerian albums of 2021

Burna Boy

Empress Gifty opens fire on how Nigerian Gospel acts flood Ghana to headline shows (WATCH)

Empress Gifty

Ckay's 'Love Nwantiti' certified Gold in the US

CKay